Dharavi: With 12 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,725

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai rose to 2,725 on Tuesday with addition of 12 new cases, the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) said.

The biggest slum colony in metropolis, once a COVID-19hotspot, now has only 90 active cases, an official said.

2,375 of the 2,725 patients have recovered from the infection, he said.