Jaishankar presents first copy of new book to PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has presented the first copy of his new book to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his encouragement. "The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World" is scheduled for release on September 7.
"Privileged to present the first copy of my book 'The India Way' to PM @narendramodi. Thank him for his inspiration and encouragement," Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday along with a photograph of him presenting the book to Modi. With the period from the 2008 global financial crisis to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic seeing a real transformation of the world order, Jaishankar analyses the challenges India faces and spells out possible policy responses in the book.
