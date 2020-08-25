Left Menu
Cooperating fully in CBI probe in SSR case: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday confirmed that they were extending full cooperation to the Central Bureau of Investigation in their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rohit Rao, chief communication officer of the Kotak Mahindra Group said in a statement.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday confirmed that they were extending full cooperation to the Central Bureau of Investigation in their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rohit Rao, chief communication officer of the Kotak Mahindra Group said in a statement. "Kotak Mahindra Bank emphatically confirms that we are extending full cooperation to the CBI in their investigations, as we always do. The bank does not, and will never share a client's personal and confidential account-related information with unauthorised external parties, including members of the media," Rao said.

He urged people to share the statement with others who created or shared malicious and unfounded rumors on social media platforms. "Please share this statement with anyone you know who creates or shares malicious and unfounded rumors to the contrary via YouTube, WhatsApp, or other means," he added.

The Bihar police had visited Kotak Bank branch earlier when they were here for investigation. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. (ANI)

