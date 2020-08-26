Locals threaten to go on mass protest over road closure in Darma valley

A crucial road in the Darma valley that connects to China border has been closed for several months now, due to which locals have issued a warning to the district administration threatening mass protests if it is not opened soon.

Issuing a memorandum at the district collector's office, they have warned of the mass movement if the road is not opened. The road not only connects the border with China but locals are also dependent on it for the transport of food and medicines.

"Majority of roads have been opened in Munsiyari and Vyas Valley. However, in Darma Valley and Narayan Ashram roads are still closed. We are trying to open these roads for the smooth transport of vehicles and we are in touch with organizations responsible for these roads. They have been instructed to open the roads immediately, otherwise, action will be taken," said Anil Kumar Shukla, Sub Collector, Dharchula.