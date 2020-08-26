Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha building collapse: Death toll 15, rescue ops called off

With the recovery of two more bodies early on Wednesday, the death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Raigad district mounted to 15, a police official said. The five-storey building - Tareq Garden- in Mahad town, around 170 kms from Mumbai, collapsed on Monday evening. "The bodies of a 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were recovered in the early hours of Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:25 IST
Maha building collapse: Death toll 15, rescue ops called off

With the recovery of two more bodies early on Wednesday, the death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Raigad district mounted to 15, a police official said. The authorities called off the rescue operation around 11.30 am on Wednesday as all the 17 missing persons- 15 deceased and two rescued, were traced, the official said.

At least nine others, who suffered injuries in the incident, are undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said. The five-storey building - Tareq Garden- in Mahad town, around 170 kms from Mumbai, collapsed on Monday evening.

"The bodies of a 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were recovered in the early hours of Wednesday. This took the death toll in the incident to 15," Superintendent of Police, Raigad, Anil Paraskar told PTI. The teams comprising the personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police, local disaster management team, trekkers and local residents, were engaged in the rescue operation.

"As all the 17 persons who had gone missing after the incident, including 15 victims, were traced, the rescue operation was called off," Paraskar said. Till late Tuesday night, bodies of 13 victims had been recovered.

On Tuesday, a four-year-old boy was pulled out alive from under the rubble 19 hours after the incident. A 60-year- old woman was also rescued 26 hours after the building collapse. "Both of them are safe and undergoing treatment at hospital," the official said.

Police had on Tuesday registered an offence against five persons, including the builder and architect of Tareq Garden in connection with the incident..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahad tragedy: Excavator operator praised for 'non-stop' work

An operator of a heavy duty excavator is being praised by the authorities and locals of Mahad town in Maharashtras Raigad district, as he has been working virtually non-stop to clear the debris of a building that collapsed on Monday evening...

Malawi traditional leader orders chiefs to dissolve lockdown child marriages

By Charles Pensulo BLANTYRE, Malawi, Aug 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A senior traditional leader in Malawi has ordered village chiefs to dissolve all the child marriages that took place during the countrys coronavirus lockdown so girls ...

NEET: TN govt seeks exemption of students from state

The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre to scrap NEET or at least exempt students from the state from attending that exam if they were held, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Rs...

Man facing trial under POCSO Act commits suicide in Jammu; police order probe

A 25-year-old man, facing trial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into river Tawi here, prompting police to order a high-level probe into the incident, official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020