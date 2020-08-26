Rajasthan reports six more COVID-19 deaths, 610 new cases

Rajasthan reported six more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 986 as 610 new cases of the infection pushed the overall tally to 73,935. Of the total number of cases reported in the state, 14,607 are currently active, a health department official said.

He added that 57,592 patients have been discharged after treatment till now. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 263, followed by 89 in Jodhpur, 69 in Bikaner, 67 in Bharatpur, 66 each in Ajmer and Kota, 42 in Pali, 41 in Nagaur, 24 in Udaipur, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

Of the new cases detected, 136 are in Jodhpur, 127 in Bikaner, 126 in Jaipur, 70 in Alwar, 58 in Ajmer, 40 in Pali, 28 in Kota and 25 in Sikar..