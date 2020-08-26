Saktoh, Darhali rivers overflowing, flood-like situation in Rajouri

As heavy rainfall continued in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir, the Saktoh and Darhali rivers were overflowing. The district administration has warned people living near the banks about the possibility of floods and landslides.

Earlier on August 21, a highway got blocked due to landslides between Ramban and Ramsu. Moreover, a downpour lashed several parts of the Gandhinagar area in Jammu. A flood-like situation prevails in Rajouri district as Saktoh and Dharhali rivers are overflowing following heavy downpour in the region. (ANI)