Cong revokes former Union minister Shakeel Ahmed's suspension

The party had said last year that Ahmed -- who had won the Madhubani seat for the Congress in 2004 -- has been suspended with immediate effect for going against the party decision.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:20 IST
Former Union minister Shakeel Ahmed's suspension from the Congress for contesting as an Independent candidate from a Lok Sabha seat in Bihar last year was revoked on Wednesday. The move comes just ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar.

All India Congress Committee Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil welcomed Ahmed back in the "Congress family" over a year after he was suspended in May 2019. Gohil also posted on Twitter AICC general secretary Motilal Vora's letter in which he said that the Congress president was glad to revoke the suspension with immediate effect.

