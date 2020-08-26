Left Menu
Development News Edition

SDMC leaders threaten protest outside Kejriwal's house over 'pending' funds

"In this financial year, no funds have been allocated to the SDMC," he added. Leader of House in SDMC and former mayor Narendra Chawla said the civic body's members will stage a sit-in outside Kejriwal's residence if the government does not release the pending funds in 15 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:35 IST
SDMC leaders threaten protest outside Kejriwal's house over 'pending' funds

Leaders of the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday threatened to hold a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence if the AAP government does not release the civic body's allegedly pending funds in 15 days. Speaking at a press conference held at the Civic Centre here, they claimed the total receipts from the Delhi government have been "fast reducing" over the last five years and no funds have been allocated to the SDMC in this financial year.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi government. South Delhi Mayor Anamika accused the Delhi government of "politicising" the issue of fund allocation and said it is against the notion of devolution of funds between state and urban local bodies.

The government has sanctioned grants to the SDMC as per the recommendation of the 3rd Delhi Finance Commission (DFC), the SDMC said in a statement. The original mandate of the 3rd DFC was till 2011 but due to the non-implementation of recommendations of the 4th DFC, the Delhi government continued to allocate funds as per the 3rd DFC, Anamika said.

"It is against the norms of natural justice that even from the outlay of current financial year of Rs 439.60 crore, the Delhi government decided to recover Rs 275.46 crore as they have implemented the recommendation of the 5th DFC with retrospective effect i.e., April 1, 2016," she said. Anamika claimed the total receipts, including under non-plan and plan heads, from the Delhi government have been "fast reducing during the last five years".

It was Rs 1,628.09 crore in 2017-18, Rs 927.89 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 741.44 crore in 2019-20, she claimed. SDMC Standing Committee chairman Rajdutt Gehlot claimed the Delhi government had allotted a reduced amount of funds to the civic body under the plan head and that too hadn't been released fully.

Under the plan head, "the 5th DFC recommended that Rs 1,555.70 crore be given to the SDMC, but the Delhi government allocated Rs 617.70 crore, and that too has not been released completely", he said. "In this financial year, no funds have been allocated to the SDMC," he added.

Leader of House in SDMC and former mayor Narendra Chawla said the civic body's members will stage a sit-in outside Kejriwal's residence if the government does not release the pending funds in 15 days. He said almost all councillors of the ruling party in the SDMC will raise their voice against the Delhi government.

The government has been "politicising the issue of fund allocation to the SDMC with an aim to badly paralyse it", he said..

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teen arrested in shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials said. The lakes...

Facebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies

Facebook Inc on Wednesday warned that privacy changes Apple Inc plans for its forthcoming iPhone operating system will disproportionately affect the thousands of developers using a Facebook tool to serve ads in external apps. In a blog post...

Vehicle collision with Russians injures 4 US troops in Syria

In the most violent skirmish in months between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria, a vehicle collision in the eastern part of the war-torn country left American troops with concussions, two U.S. officials said Wednesday. One official said Rus...

Nitish inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1469.73 crore

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 30 different schemes of irrigation and flood protection worth Rs 1469.73 crore of the Water Resources department here. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020