Rajnath Singh launches mobile app to provide NCC cadets training material

In view of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, training of NCC cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact-based training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:13 IST
Raksha Mantri also interacted with the NCC cadets via video conferencing during the launch of the App and also answered their questions.  Image Credit: Twitter(@prodefkohima)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh launched the Directorate General National Cadet Corps (DGNCC) Mobile Training App here today. The App will assist in conducting countrywide online training of NCC cadets.

In view of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, training of NCC cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact-based training. Since schools/colleges are not likely to open in the near future, a need was felt that training to NCC cadets should be imparted utilising the digital medium. Raksha Mantri also interacted with the NCC cadets via video conferencing during the launch of the App and also answered their questions. He wished them success and motivated them to excel in all spheres of life.

In his address to the NCC Cadets, Raksha Mantri said the app will be useful to them in digital learning and overcoming the difficulties posed by COVID-19 due to restrictions on direct physical interactions. But if one moves ahead with determination and self-confidence, he or she would be able to clear all hurdles and achieve success, he added. Shri Rajnath Singh praised the contribution of more than one lakh NCC Cadets who supported the frontline Corona warriors by executing various tasks in the fight against the pandemic. He said NCC imparts values of unity, discipline, service to the nation and several NCC cadets rose to become great personalities such as Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh.​​​ sports personality Anjali Bhagwat, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. In addition, Raksha Mantri himself was an NCC Cadet.

The DG NCC Mobile Training App aims at providing NCC cadets entire training material (syllabus, précis, training videos and frequently asked questions) on one platform. The App has been made interactive by including a query option. By using this option, a cadet can post his question related to the training syllabus and the same will be answered by a panel of qualified instructors.

This App will certainly be a positive step towards automation of NCC training, in line with Digital India vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and will go a long way in assisting the NCC cadets in easier access to training material in these testing times of pandemic.

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Director General NCC Lt General Rajeev Chopra and other senior civil and military officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

