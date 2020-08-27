Over 200 kgs of cannabis seized, 3 arrested in Tuni village

Three people from Mysuru have been arrested here for allegedly selling narcotics and 204 kgs of cannabis seized from a truck and a car, police said on Thursday. Samir Bari (37), Qaiser Pasha (41), and Ismail Sharif (38) were caught on Wednesday, the police said.

Bari allegedly brought the narcotic from the village of Tuni in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, they said. He assigned Pasha and Sharif to supply the drug to their associates for sale in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura, and Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka, the police said.

The three were involved in selling the drug in neighboring Tamil Nadu and Kerala, too, they said.