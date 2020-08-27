Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 200 kgs of cannabis seized, 3 arrested in Tuni village

Samir Bari (37), Qaiser Pasha (41), and Ismail Sharif (38) were caught on Wednesday, the police said. Bari allegedly brought the narcotic from the village of Tuni in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, they said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:32 IST
Over 200 kgs of cannabis seized, 3 arrested in Tuni village
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three people from Mysuru have been arrested here for allegedly selling narcotics and 204 kgs of cannabis seized from a truck and a car, police said on Thursday. Samir Bari (37), Qaiser Pasha (41), and Ismail Sharif (38) were caught on Wednesday, the police said.

Bari allegedly brought the narcotic from the village of Tuni in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, they said. He assigned Pasha and Sharif to supply the drug to their associates for sale in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura, and Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka, the police said.

The three were involved in selling the drug in neighboring Tamil Nadu and Kerala, too, they said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forensic Science Lab in Pondy to be improved at cost of Rs 6. 79 Cr

The Forensic Science Lab FSL here established will be improved at a cost of Rs 6.79 crore, the Puducherry government said on Thursday. A notification of the Puducherry Home Department said funds for strengthening the lab had been approved b...

'Act of God' may result in contraction of economy this fiscal: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic.

Act of God may result in contraction of economy this fiscal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic....

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary.

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary....

COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market

The Table Tennis Federation of India TTFI wants to host the senior National Championship in November subject to government approval albeit with only singles event in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. In its bid to organise an event in b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020