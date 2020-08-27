Over 200 kgs of cannabis seized, 3 arrested in Tuni village
Samir Bari (37), Qaiser Pasha (41), and Ismail Sharif (38) were caught on Wednesday, the police said. Bari allegedly brought the narcotic from the village of Tuni in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, they said.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:32 IST
Three people from Mysuru have been arrested here for allegedly selling narcotics and 204 kgs of cannabis seized from a truck and a car, police said on Thursday. Samir Bari (37), Qaiser Pasha (41), and Ismail Sharif (38) were caught on Wednesday, the police said.
Bari allegedly brought the narcotic from the village of Tuni in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, they said. He assigned Pasha and Sharif to supply the drug to their associates for sale in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura, and Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka, the police said.
The three were involved in selling the drug in neighboring Tamil Nadu and Kerala, too, they said.
ALSO READ
Violence grips Bengaluru over a Facebook post -local media
Bengaluru violence: 110 arrested for arson, stone-pelting and assault on police
Bengaluru violence: Yediyurappa assures strict action against accused, appeals for peace
Bengaluru violence: Digvijaya Singh seeks investigation into source of 'provocative' social media post
Bengaluru violence: 3 killed after police open fire to quell rampaging mob