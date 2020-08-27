Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Five BSF personnel are among 64 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya. 2:32 p.m. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa says Metro services in the city will be restarted soon. 2:27 p.m. A 48-year-year-old man, who was among the two volunteers administered the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate on day one of the second phase, says he is happy to be a part of the global effort to fight coronavirus. Director Honey Trehan tests positive for COVID-19.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:44 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 3:33 p.m.
Over 15 lakh people covered under specialised COVID-19 policies, Irdai Chairman Subhash C Khuntia says. 3:25 p.m.
The contactless processing and stringent sanitisation measures implemented at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR airport) have enhanced passenger confidence in air travel, a survey claims. 3:05 p.m.
At least 385 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, pushing the state's tally to 9,927, a health department official says. Bombay HC dismisses PIL seeking declaration of PM CARES funds.
2:59 p.m. UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to keep special vigil in four districts.
The Supreme Court Thursday said the complaints against a section of the media for allegedly spreading communal hatred over Tablighi Jamaat congregation here should first go to a body like National Broadcasting Association (NBA) for "preliminary determination". 2:50 p.m.
Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar tests positive for COVID-19. 2:49 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 lockdown across India this year's carbon emissions are predicted to fall by around eight per cent, a senior official of the environment ministry says. 2:36 p.m.
Kei Nishikori now negative for COVID-19 but out of US Open. Three more volunteers were administered the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate at a medical college in Pune on Thursday as part of the phase II clinical trial of the medicine, a senior doctor from the medical facility says.
Ola and Uber drivers threaten to go on strike from September 1. 2:22 p.m.
Millions of migrant workers had earlier this year rushed home to Bihar and Odisha from the metro and mega cities to escape the COVID-19 fury, but hunger and joblessness are now driving them back to their places of work, even as coronavirus cases continue to surge. 2:19 p.m.
SC refuses to entertain plea against Madras HC order on Patanjali's use of 'Coronil'. 1:58 p.m.
Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram as state's tally rises to 974. 1:34 p.m.
IIT-M coordinating "national efforts to create crash courses" for rural learners. 1:32 p.m.
Six more deaths and 633 new cases of the virus reported in Rajasthan. 1:18 p.m.
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark as the toll mounts to 448. 1:03 p.m.
India has generational projects required to build country better post-COVID, top UN official says. 12:51 p.m.
Puducherry reports 511 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.
12:42 p.m. Insect repellent ingredient may protect against novel coronavirus, UK study finds.
12:38 p.m. Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 2,94,638.
12:26 p.m. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik speaks to PM Narendra Modi over the phone and requests him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, a senior official says.
12:06 p.m. The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane rises to 1,17,739 after 1,326 more people test positive for the disease in the Maharashtra district, officials say.
11:47 a.m. Telangana reports 2,795 new COVID-19 cases as eight deaths push toll to 788.
11:08 a.m. Vital health parameters of the two volunteers, who have been administered the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate at a medical college here as part of the phase II clinical trial, are normal, a senior official from the medical facility says.
11:01 a.m. India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases.
10:54 a.m. Further delay in conducting JEE and NEET will compromise students' future, over 150 academicians tell PM.
10:43 a.m. COVID-19 can affect almost all organs and symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs, say experts.
10:23 a.m. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will renew his call to India and other G20 countries to invest in a clean, sustainable transition as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, during his virtual address to The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).
9:57 a.m. Biggest single-day spike of 143 COVID-19 cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh.
9:36 a.m. COVID-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place, govt's 'unpreparedness' alarming, Rahul Gandhi says.
