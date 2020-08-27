Left Menu
Development News Edition

India slams Pak for evading responsibility for Pulwama terror attack

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for evading responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack and pointed out that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, a key accused in the case, continues to find shelter in that country. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the charge sheet into the Pulwama attack case has been filed after an investigation spanning one-and-a-half years. "Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of Pulwama attack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:41 IST
India slams Pak for evading responsibility for Pulwama terror attack
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for evading responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack and pointed out that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, a key accused in the case, continues to find shelter in that country. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the charge sheet into the Pulwama attack case has been filed after an investigation spanning one-and-a-half years.

"Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of Pulwama attack. The organization and its leadership are in Pakistan. It is regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused in the charge sheet continues to find shelter in Pakistan," Srivastava said at an online media briefing. "Enough evidence has been shared with Pakistan but it continues to evade responsibility," he added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet in the Pulwama case detailing how Pakistan-based JeM terror outfit planned and carried out the attack. "It (charge sheet) has been filed to address the act of terrorism and to bring perpetrators of such a heinous crime to justice. Our aim is not to simply issue statements or notifications," Srivastava said. India had carried out a strike on a JeM terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot area on February 26 last year, in response to the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Srivastava also added that Pakistan has not yet taken any credible action against the perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attack of 2008 which resulted in the loss of 165 innocent lives. On Pakistan's U-turn on presence of Dawood Ibrahim in the country, Srivastava said Islamabad has never taken "any credible and verifiable action" against terror entities or listed individuals, including the most wanted ones.

"This subsequent denial by their Foreign Office calls into question their intentions and it would not mislead the world community in believing its propaganda," he said. "Pakistan must take credible action and ensure that the listed individuals are prosecuted," the MEA spokesperson added. Ibrahim's name figured in a list of 88 people which was published as a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, later Pakistan rejected media reports saying the SRO list is an acknowledgment of Ibrahim's presence in the country.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We are not happy with outcome: Cong after GST Council meeting

The Congress Thursday said it was dissatisfied with the outcome of the GST Council meeting and accused the Centre of adopting a majoritarian approach and thrusting solutions on states. The finance ministers of Congress-ruled states are not ...

UP: Muzaffarnagar reports 72 fresh COVID-19 cases

Seventy-two more people, including four inmates of the district jail and three staff members of the district women hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 515, officials said. Thirty-one...

140 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur; tally rises to 5,725

Manipur on Thursday reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state to 5,725, an official said. At least 128 people recovered from COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, taking the total number of reco...

Realme India head Madhav Sheth to look after Europe business as well

Smartphone company Realme on Thursday elevated its Vice President and head of India market Madhav Sheth to lead business in Europe as well. Sheth co-founded Realme along with Sky Li in May 2018. Since then, the company has successfully expa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020