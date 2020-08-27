U'khand BJP chief says people will not vote in Modi's name in 2022, asks MLAs to perform for votes
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:18 IST
Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat on Thursday said MLAs in Uttarakhand cannot hope to win the 2022 assembly elections on the strength of the Modi wave and asked them to perform if they wanted to get votes. "People are not going to vote in the name of Modi. They have already voted enough in his name," Bhagat told reporters here.
"Your performance alone can win you votes. Those hoping that their boat will sail through in the name of Modi are wrong," he said. The Pradesh BJP president said the 2022 assembly election in Uttarakhand is a major objective before the party and he has made it clear to the legislators to go to their constituencies and work hard.
"Tickets will be distributed on the basis of individual performances," he said. However, he added that he expected most of the performances to be good. Opposition Congress said Bhagat in his statement admitted that the Modi wave had come to an end. "We congratulate Bhagat for issuing a right statement which he seldom does. He has admitted that the Modi wave has come to an end. So he is advising his MLAs and leaders to bank upon their own performances for votes, " Pradesh Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said.
It is also an admission of the fact that the party had won the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly polls and the 2019 parliamentary elections only in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said..
