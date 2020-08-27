AAP, Yuva Sena oppose Mundhe's transfer from Nagpur
Mundhe, known as a no-nonsense officer, was transferred to Mumbai on Wednesday as member secretary of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran. He had been appointed as civic chief in Nagpur only eight months ago. PTI CLS KRK KRKPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:37 IST
Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiv Sena's student wing Yuva Sena on Thursday staged protests in the city demanding cancellation of the transfer of Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Mundhe, known as a no-nonsense officer, was transferred to Mumbai on Wednesday as member secretary of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran.
He had been appointed as civic chief in Nagpur only eight months ago. The AAP said in a press release that it had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the issue. PTI CLS KRK KRK
