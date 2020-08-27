Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to intense shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday night, a defence spokesperson said. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly, he said.

"Around 10 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Degwar and Malti sectors," the spokesperson said. He said the cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received. There has been no report of any casualty on the Indian side so far.