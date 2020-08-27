Tamil Nadu reports 5,981 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,981 new COVID-19 cases, 5,870 recoveries and 109 deaths on Thursday, according to the state Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases rises to 4,03,242 in the state.

Of which, there are 52,364 active cases, 3,43,930 recovered cases and 6,948 fatalities, added the Health Department. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 33,10,235 coronavirus cases, including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated as of August 27. (ANI)