29 more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Mizoram reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,003, said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram on Friday. While 500 people out of the total have been cured or discharged so far, the active cases stand at 503 in the state.

India witnessed a record single-day spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Friday. With 1,057 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 61,529.

The country's coronavirus count stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)