Rajasthan reports 557 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths

As many as 557 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, said the State Health Department. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 76,572 including 14,730 active cases and 1,012 deaths.

India witnessed a record single-day spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Friday. With 1,057 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll has reached 61,529.

The country's coronavirus count stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, and 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)