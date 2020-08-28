Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Malls and shops to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends in Haryana

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government on Friday ordered that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends as instructed earlier.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:14 IST
COVID-19: Malls and shops to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends in Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government on Friday ordered that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends as instructed earlier. The new order, however, does not apply to shops dealing with essential goods and services. The revised instructions come a week after the government had ordered offices and shops to remain closed on weekends throughout the state. "...to contain further spread of COVID-19 in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of the state.

"Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders," a government order said. Earlier, on August 21, the government had said all offices and shops, except those dealing with essential services, will remain closed on weekends.

An official statement had then said the "state government has decided to close all public and private offices except those dealing with essential services and all shopping malls and shops in the market area, except those dealing with essential goods and services on Saturday and Sunday throughout the territory of Haryana." The step was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the state, the statement had said. As on Thursday, Haryana had 59,298 COVID-19 cases with 646 fatalities.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC stays telecast of Sudarshan TV programme on Muslim 'infiltration' in government services

The Delhi High Court Friday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting its programme titled Bindas Bol, whose latest promo claimed that the channel was all set to broadcast a big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government servic...

UK transport minister: "It is now safe to return to work"

Britains government is urging people to return to their offices and workplaces to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.Our central message is pretty straightforward we are sayin...

Brits flock to Portugal's Algarve as quarantine rules lifted, airport struggles

Portugal is sending border control reinforcements to an airport in the sunny Algarve as authorities struggle to cope with a surge in arrivals of British tourists after quarantine rules were lifted last week.The decision to send more officer...

SBI links YONO Krishi with govt portal for delivery of horticultural seeds at farmers' doorsteps

The countrys largest lender SBI on Friday said it has integrated YONO Krishi platform with governments first online horticultural seed portal to facilitate delivery of high quality seeds at farmers doorsteps. YONO Krishi integrates with ICA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020