COVID-19: Malls and shops to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends in Haryana

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government on Friday ordered that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of weekends as instructed earlier. The new order, however, does not apply to shops dealing with essential goods and services.

The revised instructions come a week after the government had ordered offices and shops to remain closed on weekends throughout the state. "...to contain further spread of COVID-19 in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of the state.

"Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders," a government order said. Earlier, on August 21, the government had said all offices and shops, except those dealing with essential services, will remain closed on weekends.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Administration on Friday decided to discontinue weekend closure of markets. The weekend closure of markets will be discontinued. However, the market associations and customers must ensure strict following of hygienic practices like wearing of masks and social distancing, an official statement said. The odd-even formula being applied in congested markets will continue till September 3, it said.

The weekend closure of Sukhna lake, however, will continue. The Chandigarh residents can utilise various parks in the city for physical activities like walking, yoga etc, it said.

Recently, the Chandigarh administration had decided to impose stricter restrictions and ordered closure of all shops and establishments, except those providing essential services, on Saturdays and Sundays.