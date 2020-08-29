1.5 lakh people affected in Bhadrak floods

As floods continue to wreak havoc in Odisha's Bhadrak, as many as 1.5 lakh people have been affected in 543 villages of the district. A total of 12 people have died due to floods in the State while two are missing. Speaking to ANI Shyama Bhakta, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Bhadrak, said there are seven blocks in Bhadrak with 218 panchayats, and 118 of them have been affected by the floods.

"3,858 people have been evacuated from here so far. They have been kept in 36 centers and are being provided with cooked food. According to a preliminary report, 1,454 houses have been damaged in seven blocks," he added. As many as 1,454 houses in the district have been destroyed and about 3,858 people rescued by the district administration are being provided shelter at 36 flood relief centers.

While the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations, the district administration has directed the concerned tehsildars and block development officers to estimate the damage. Various parts of the district have been flooded due to breaches in the embankments of overflowing Baitarani and Ganguti rivers. All seven blocks have been affected and thousands of hectares of farmland have been submerged.