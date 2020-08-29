Left Menu
Haryana minister Ranjeet Singh tests COVID positive

Singh, who is an Independent MLA supporting the BJP-JJP government, had got his test done just before the one-day Assembly session on Wednesday and his report returned negative. However, he developed symptoms after the session and got himself tested again. "I got my COVID test done again and the report came positive," the cabinet minister tweeted.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 15:25 IST
Haryana Power Minister Ranjeet Singh said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Singh, who is an Independent MLA supporting the BJP-JJP government, had got his test done just before the one-day Assembly session on Wednesday and his report returned negative. However, he developed symptoms after the session and got himself tested again.

"I got my COVID test done again and the report came positive," the cabinet minister tweeted. "My health is alright, but I under home quarantined on the advice of doctors." The 75-year-old requested all those who might have come in my contact him to isolate themselves and get their tests done Singh, the Independent legislator from Rania in Sirsa district, is the brother of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala and son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and four other BJP MLAs had tested positive for the infection.

The state currently has over 60,000 coronavirus cases and over 660 fatalities. PTI SUN VSD HMB.

