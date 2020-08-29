Army pays tribute to jawan killed in gunfight with militants in J-K's Pulwama

The Army on Saturday paid tributes to Sepoy Prashant Sharma who was killed in a gunfight with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesman said. Three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants were also killed in the encounter, he said.

"The Army today paid a befitting tribute to Late Sep Prashant Sharma, who made the supreme sacrifice on 29 Aug 2020 in South Kashmir. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantonment, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen BS Raju and all ranks paid homage to the braveheart on behalf of a proud nation," the spokesman said. A search operation was launched by security forces on a specific input regarding the presence of militants in Zadoora village in south Kashmir, according to officials.

During the operation, when the presence of militants was ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender. However, the militants fired upon the joint search party of the forces which retaliated, they said. Sharma received injuries during the gunfight and he was rushed to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar.

He later succumbed to the injuries at the hospital, the spokesman said. Sharma (23) had joined the 26 Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the Army on November 21, 2016. He was serving with 50 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion.

He belonged to Khanjapur village in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his parents. "The mortal remains of late Sepoy Prashant Sharma were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army salutes his sacrifice and stands in solidarity with the bereaved family," the spokesman said.