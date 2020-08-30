Body of 'Gujarat' man fished out of canal by BSF personnel in West Bengal
The BSF has recovered the body of a man from a canal in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, near the India-Bangladesh border, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-08-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 12:23 IST
The BSF has recovered the body of a man from a canal in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, near the India-Bangladesh border, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said. An Aadhaar card was found along with the body, which suggested that the deceased was Shaikh Imaran (24), a resident of Juhapura in Ahmedabad.
The border guards had spotted the body floating on Vidyadhari Nallah in Ghojadanga on Friday during a routine patrol in the area, the statement said. Local villagers failed to identify the body, following which the jawans, on closer examination, found the Aadhaar card. The body was handed over to Basirhat police station.
The circumstances which led the man to Ghojadanga, all the way from Gujarat, and the factors behind his death were being looked into, a police officer said, adding that Imaran's family members have been informed about the incident..
