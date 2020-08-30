Goa NRI Affairs commissioner Sawaikar tests COVID-19 positive

Goa's NRI Affairs commissioner and former MP Narendra Sawaikar on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. "Today I underwent Covid-19 test and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits," he tweeted.

"I have admitted myslef in #SubDistrict Hospital, #Ponda. Those who have came in contact with me in last 4 days are advised to get tested and take precautions," said Sawaikar, who is also general secretary of the state BJP unit.