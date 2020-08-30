Congress leader Vasanthakumar laid to rest
Earlier, Vasanthakumar's body, brought to his home here late Saturday night from Chennai, was kept for the public to pay their last respects. Both his residence and the burial place teemed with localpeople, functionaries belonging to various political parties, friendsand relatives who paid tributes to the late leader.
Congress MP H Vasanthakumar, who died after battling COVID-19, was buried here on Sunday after a large number of people paid their last respects. The body of the Vasanthakumar, who represented this town in the southern tip of the country in the Lok Sabha, was lowered into a burial pit in a family owned farm at Agastheeswaram here, after his two sons performed the last rites.
Congress and BJP leaders K C Venugopal and Pon Radhakrishnan respectively and Kanyakumari District Collector Prashant M Wadnere were among those who paid homage. Earlier, Vasanthakumar's body, brought to his home here late Saturday night from Chennai, was kept for the public to pay their last respects.
Both his residence and the burial place teemed with localpeople, functionaries belonging to various political parties, friendsand relatives who paid tributes to the late leader. The 70-year old MP, admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for COVID-19 on August 10, died on Friday.
