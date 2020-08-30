Left Menu
Matter of respite that water level has reduced: MP CM after conducting aerial survey of flood-affected areas

It is a matter of respite that the water level has now reduced by one to one and a half feet, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday after conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Vidisha here.

ANI | Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 17:59 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ANI on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

It is a matter of respite that the water level has now reduced by one to one and a half feet, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday after conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Vidisha here. "Today I conducted an aerial survey of five districts -- Dewas, Handia, Hoshangabad, Sehore, Raisen. The water of the Narmada River is looking like a sea. Several villages still remain submerged in water. The matter of relief is that the water level has reduced by one and a half feet now. People are being taken to relief camps," Chouhan told ANI.

He also convened a high-level meeting to review the flood situation in the state. Earlier in the day, he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state.

"I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am," said Chouhan. He said that three people who were trapped in a village in Balaghat district have also been airlifted.

"Floods have caused havoc in more than 394 villages in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh. So far, around 8,000 people have been rescued and taken to safer places. Five people stranded in Chhindwara have been airlifted by helicopter," said Chouhan. (ANI)

