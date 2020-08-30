Left Menu
Prez greets citizens on eve of Onam, says we must take care of people of weaker sections of society

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Onam on Sunday and said we must take care of people from the weaker sections of the society while celebrating festivals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:18 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Onam on Sunday and said we must take care of people from the weaker sections of the society while celebrating festivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage, he said. "It is also an expression of our gratitude to mother nature at the arrival of new crop," Kovind said.

"In the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, while celebrating festivals, we must take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and take adequate measures to protect and safeguard our families and society at large," the president said. He said, "May this festival strengthen the sense of cooperation and brotherhood in our country and pave the way for prosperity while living in harmony with mother nature." Kovind extended heartiest congratulations to all fellow citizens, especially to people of Kerala, according to a statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan .

