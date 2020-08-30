Left Menu
New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

. DES43 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 67 deaths, 6,233 fresh virus cases in UP Lucknow: Sixty-seven more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday while the state registered a record daily spike of 6,233 cases, pushing its COVID-19 tally 2,25,632.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL47 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Three LeT militants, ASI killed in J-K encounter Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight in the outskirts of the city here on Sunday, police said. DEL41 NIA-JK-CHARGESHEET JK police DySP was tasked by Pak to establish 'contact' in MEA: NIA chargesheet New Delhi: Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Devender Singh, who has been chargesheeted by the NIA for providing support to banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, was tasked by his Pakistani handler with establishing a "contact" in the Ministry of External Affairs for carrying out espionage activities. .

DES33 PB-HIJACKER-AKAL TAKHT Akal Takht to honour radical outfit founder Amritsar: The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, has decided to confer the "Panth Sewak" award on radical outfit Dal Khalsa founder Gajinder Singh, one of the five men accused of hijacking an Indian Airlines plane to Lahore in 1981. . DES54 PB-VIRUS-CASES Punjab reports record 56 deaths; 1,689 fresh cases Chandigarh: Punjab has reported a record 56 fatalities due to the coronavirus and the death toll in the state now stands at 1,404, according to a medical bulletin issued on Sunday. .

DES32 RJ-MAKEN-BJP BJP killing democracy using money power, investigative agencies: Maken Jaipur: The Congress' Rajasthan in-charge and national general secretary Ajay Maken hit out at the BJP on Sunday, accusing it of "killing democracy" using "money power and misusing investigative agencies". . DES57 RJ-GEHLOT-VIRUS-MEETING State govt will foot bill for critical COVID-19 patients in private hospitals: Rajasthan CM Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that critical COVID-19 patients in the state will get free treatment in private hospitals as and when required. .

DES36 RJ-VIRUS-MINISTER Rajasthan minister tests positive for coronavirus Jaipur: Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. . DES7 RJ-VIRUS-DEATHS With 7 more fatalities, COVID-19 death toll climbs to 1,037 in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,037, according to a health department official. .

DES53 HR-VIRUS-LD SHOPS Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines: Haryana withdraws order to keep markets shut on Mondays, Tuesdays Chandigarh: After the Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines, the Haryana government on Sunday withdrew its order to keep markets in urban areas closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. . DES55 HR-VIRUS-CASES 12 deaths, 1,295 fresh virus cases in Haryana; total count 63,282 Chandigarh: Twelve more people succumbed to coronavirus in Haryana on Sunday as the state reported another major spike of 1,295 cases, pushing its infection count to 63,282. .

DES39 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA Noida:107 fresh virus cases push infection count to 7,834 Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 107 new COVID-19cases, pushing the district’s infection tally to 7,834, official data showed. . DES45 HP-VIRUS-CASES Himachal Pradesh reports 109 fresh COVID-19 cases Shimla: Himachal Pradesh recorded 109 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 5,891, while the death toll reached 34 with one more fatality, an official said..

