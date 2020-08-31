Left Menu
Development News Edition

Building consent rules take effect to make home improvements easier

“Exemptions to the Building Act, which remove the need for consent for low-risk building works, mean less red tape and lower compliance costs for homeowners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 31-08-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 08:20 IST
Building consent rules take effect to make home improvements easier
“It means certain structures can be built for less without any unexpected hold-ups that may have resulted from needing building consent. And it will also help to improve the productivity of the building and construction sector, supporting the COVID-19 recovery,” says Jenny Salesa. Image Credit: Pixabay

Homeowners, DIYers and builders are set to save both time and money from today as rules that make basic home improvements easier and cheaper take effect, Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa says.

"Exemptions to the Building Act, which remove the need for consent for low-risk building works, mean less red tape and lower compliance costs for homeowners.

"It means certain structures can be built for less without any unexpected hold-ups that may have resulted from needing building consent. And it will also help to improve the productivity of the building and construction sector, supporting the COVID-19 recovery," says Jenny Salesa.

The new exemptions cover single-storey detached buildings up to 30 square metres – including sleep-outs, sheds and greenhouses; as well as carports, awnings, and outdoor fireplaces.

Each year, the changes are expected to result in 9,000 fewer consents for councils to process and could save homeowners up to $18 million in costs.

"These exemptions are just one part of my broader building system reform programme, which includes the Construction Sector Accord Transformation Plan, the Construction Skills Action Plan, Building Law reforms, the Building Levy reduction which commenced on 1 July, and the recently announced Building for Climate Change programme," Jenny Salesa said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi wishes citizens on Onam, calls it unique festival which celebrates harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished citizens on the occasion of Onam and called it a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to expr...

Trump, Portland mayor blame each other after deadly shooting

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, and President Donald Trump engaged in a real-time argument Sunday as the president sent a flurry of critical tweets about Ted Wheeler as the mayor was holding a press conference about the fatal shooting of a r...

BJP has turned Goa into a drug destination: Congress

The Bhartiya Janata Party has made Goa into a drug destination, alleged Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar and demanded an investigation in the sudden death of former Goa Director-General of Police, Pranab Nanda. With...

Islanders top Flyers to seize 3-1 series lead

Brock Nelson scored twice Sunday night for the New York Islanders, who took a commanding lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, in Game 4 in Toronto. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the tiebreaking goa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020