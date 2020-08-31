These are the top stories at 1.30 pm: Nation DEL27 SINOINDIA-LD ARMY Indian Army thwarts fresh attempts by China's PLA to change status quo in Pangong lake area in Ladakh New Delhi: In a fresh incident in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese PLA carried out "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops, the Army said on Monday. LGD10 SC-BHUSHAN-CONTEMPT SC fines Prashant Bhushan one rupee for contempt of court New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of one rupee against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan as punishment in the contempt case against him.

DEL26 VIRUS-LD CASES 78,512 new COVID19 cases in India, 971 deaths New Delhi: The novel coronavirus tally in India crossed 36 lakh on Monday with 78,512 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said. DEL28 RAHUL-ECONOMY Rahul accuses Modi govt of destroying informal economy, enslaving it New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Modi government of destroying the informal sector of the economy and trying to enslave it.

MDS3 KL-ONAM Low-key Onam celebrations in Kerala amid pandemic Thiruvananthapuram: Keralites celebrated a low-key Onam on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Big celebrations were missing this year as the people largely celebrated Thiruvonam indoors to commemorate the visit of the righteous king King Mahabali to the lands and people he previously ruled. DEL2 PM-ONAM PM extends greetings on Onam New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam on Monday, saying this is a unique festival that celebrates harmony. DEL21 SHAH-AIIMS-LD DISCHARGE Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS here for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning, the hospital said.

DEL16 MUKHERJEE-HEALTH Pranab Mukherjee's health declines: Hospital New Delhi: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee declined on Monday morning and he has suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said. DEL24 NIA-ISI-ARREST NIA arrests Mundra dockyard supervisor who worked as ISI agent New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a supervisor at Mundra dockyard in Gujarat, who allegedly worked as an agent of Pakistani spy agency ISI, an official said.

DEL29 IMA-PM-LETTER Treat doctors losing lives in COVID fight at par with martyrs of armed forces: IMA to PM New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking that all doctors who have died of COVID-19 be treated at par with martyrs of the armed forces, and their dependents be provided government jobs in accordance with their qualifications. DEL30 AVI-DGCA-INTL-FLIGHTS Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till Sept 30 New Delhi: The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till September 30, said Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Monday.

DEL17 PTI-CHAIRMAN-AVEEK SARKAR Aveek Sarkar is new PTI Chairman New Delhi: Aveek Sarkar, the Editor Emeritus and Vice Chairman of the Ananda Bazar Group of Publications, has been elected Chairman of Press Trust of India, the country’s premier news agency. Business DEL15 BIZ-LD ADANI-MUMBAI-AIRPORT Adani Group to acquire GVK’s stake in Mumbai airport; total shareholding rises to 74 pc New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Group on Monday said it will acquire GVK’s stake in Mumbai airport to become the country's biggest private airport operator, with a cumulative shareholding to 74 per cent.

DEL6 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex rallies over 500 pts in early trade; RIL jumps over 2 pc Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in early trade on Monday driven by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid persistent foreign fund inflow and positive trend in global equities. Foreign FGN6 US-INDIA-PHARMA Pharma sector needs global collaboration: Industry leaders, govt officials Washington: The need of global collaboration in the pharma sector from research and development to drug manufacturing has never been as great as it is now amid the deadly COVID pandemic, industry leaders and officials from India and the United States said Sunday. By Lalit K Jha PTI HDA