Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:38 p.m.

NTA set to conduct JEE-Mains from Tuesday, Union education minister appeals to states to support candidates. 4:51 p.m.

COVID-19: Over 5000 fresh cases, 63 more deaths in Uttar Pradesh. 4:17 p.m.

SC to commence physical hearing of cases in limited manner, issues SOP. 4:07 p.m.

321 new COVID-19 cases raise Tripura's tally to 11,647. 3:41 p.m.

Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases reach 56,812. 3:15 p.m.

1,326 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths reported in Jharkhand. 3:07 p.m.

20 more COVID-19 cases reported in Meghalaya, tally 2,362. 3:03 p.m.

Around 43 per cent of COVID-19 cases recorded from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka: Centre. 2:52 p.m.

Restrictions on outdoor movement of people during weekends will continue in Noida and Greater Noida till September 30 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, an order stated. 1:32 p.m.

Puducherry reports 291 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths push toll to 228. 1:13 p.m.

Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 85 days, so it's at 'comfort level' as of today: Health Minister Satyendar Jain. 12:53 p.m. COVID-19 tally in Odisha rises to 1,03,536, with 2,602 new cases; 10 more fatalities push death toll to 492: Official.

12:49 p.m. Treat doctors losing lives in COVID fight at par with martyrs of armed forces: IMA to PM.

11:47 a.m. Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID tally rises to 3,104.

11:23 a.m. Pakistan reports 213 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 295,849, the health ministry said.

11:11 a.m. Biggest one-day spike of 157 COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh takes tally to 4,034.

11:01 a.m. Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,011.

10:27 a.m. Telangana reports 1,873 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths take toll to 827.

9:59 p.m. 78,512 new cases, 971 fatalities take India's COVID-19 tally to 36,21,245, death toll to 64,469: Government.

9:33 a.m. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning.

7:35 a.m. Singapore’s largest Indian origin hypermarket, Mustafa Centre, says it will send home its foreign workers, mostly Indian nationals, whose work passes have expired, as its business has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.