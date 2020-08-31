Rahul condoles Pranab Mukherjee's death
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and paid homage to him "With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee," Gandhi said on Twitter.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:52 IST
"With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee," Gandhi said on Twitter. "I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," he said
Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in the Army's Research and Referral Hospital here, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10.
