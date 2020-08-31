Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
The Pakistan army on Monday violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said. Pakistani rangers also resorted to firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier, the officials said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:37 IST
The Pakistan army on Monday violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.
"At 2115 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector", defence spokesman said. Pakistani rangers also resorted to firing along the International Border (IB) in Jammu frontier, the officials said.
