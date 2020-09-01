Maha: Mild intensity earthquake in Koyna region

Maha: Mild intensity earthquake in Koyna regionPTI | Satara | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:00 IST
An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude hitthe Koyna dam region in Maharashtra's Satara district onTuesday morning, an official said
There was no report of any casualty or damage toproperty, the official from the district administration said
"The 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7.16 am and itsepicentre was eight km from the Koyna dam," he said.
