Sanjay Raut Challenges Modi and Shah Amid National Song Controversy

Sanjay Raut challenges PM Modi and Amit Shah to recite 'Vande Mataram' without teleprompters amid a new law criminalizing insults to the national song. He backs widespread protests by CJP activists against government actions, urging change. Raut emphasizes the scale of discontent across major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 10:16 IST
Sanjay Raut Challenges Modi and Shah Amid National Song Controversy
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a bold statement on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to recite the national song, 'Vande Mataram,' without the aid of teleprompters. His comments were made in the context of the government's proposal to introduce legislation that would criminalize any obstruction or insult to the song.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to present a Bill to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, in the Rajya Sabha. This proposed legislation, a key feature of the Monsoon Session, aims to criminalize any affronts to 'Vande Mataram.' Raut linked these developments to protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), accusing the government of underestimating the movement's momentum.

As protests gain traction across the nation, notably in Maharashtra's cities and at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Raut criticized what he termed the government's heavy-handed response. He suggested alternative protest routes targeting the ED headquarters and the Supreme Court if official march permissions were denied. Activists' educational reform demands, underscored by their persistence, have set up a potential confrontation during the Monsoon Session.

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