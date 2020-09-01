Gujarat Cong seeks compensation for farmers for crop loss

The Congress has asked the Gujarat government to provide immediate relief to farmers affected by poor or excessive rainfall in the state. The opposition party has claimed farmers in the state have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore either due to deficient or excessive rainfall.

Attacking the BJP government over the newly launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana (MMKSY), Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani of the Congress alleged provisions of the scheme were not logical and meant to cheat farmers. "Standing crops on 82,98,371 hectare land have been damaged due to excessive or poor rainfall across various talukas in Gujarat this kharif season," Dhanani said in a letter written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday.

The Congress leader demanded that the state government conduct a survey without any delay and ensure that affected farmers get their due compensation under crop insurance and other welfare schemes..