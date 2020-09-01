Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pranab Mukherjee worked relentlessly to strengthen the country: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and said he had worked relentlessly to strengthen the nation and his contributions will never be forgotten.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:29 IST
Pranab Mukherjee worked relentlessly to strengthen the country: HM Amit Shah
Image Credit: IANS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and said he had worked relentlessly to strengthen the nation and his contributions will never be forgotten. In a condolence message, Shah also said that Mukherjee had mastered the art of keeping everyone together -- both while in the government as well as when in opposition.

Shah said it is a matter of sadness and shock that Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee is no longer in this world. "For decades, Pranab da had been working true to his name in the horizon of Indian polity. He worked relentlessly to strengthen the nation. His immense contributions will never be forgotten," the home minister said.

He said as a parliamentarian, Mukherjee's speeches have given the nation an enriching debate, a new direction and a different point of view. "Pranab da had mastered the art of keeping everyone together. When in government, he always worked with the opposition and while in opposition, he never shied away from playing the role of a constructive opposition.

"Whether he would frame the policy or strongly criticise its formulation, every occasion is testimony to Pranab Da's acumen," he said. Shah said during his long and distinguished career, Mukherjee left an indelible mark on many ministries including Finance, External Affairs, Defense and Commerce.

Having made such a long unblemished contribution to public life, without committing even a single mistake, is itself perhaps a great achievement of Mukherjee, he said. The home minister said by choosing the Congress party as his medium of service, he contributed invaluably to make Indian polity strong and take it in the right direction.

"I believe his contributions will be inspiring to all the youth aspiring for a political career," he said The home minister said when Mukherjee became the President, he left no stone unturned to uphold the dignity of the highest office of the land. Shah said opening the gates of Rashtrapati Bhavan to the common public is a no mean feat.

Mukherjee brought prestige and great respect to the country with his practical nature, scholarly insights, knowledge of history, diplomacy and international affairs, he said. "Today Pranab Da is not amongst us; this will be an irreparable loss to all the citizens of the country and those are who working in public life. "I believe, all aspiring politicians should minutely study Pranab Da's life to learn how one can contribute to nation-building by remaining non-controversial. May God give peace to his soul, and his family the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said. Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital here at the age of 84. He was cremated on Tuesday with full State honours.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Coal India to invest over 1.22 lakh crores on 500 projects by 2023-24: Pralhad Joshi

With an aim to achieve 1 billion tonnes BT coal production by the year 2023-24 and make the nation Aatmanirbhar in coal, National Miner Coal India Ltd CIL will invest over Rs 1.22 lakh crores on about 500 projects related to coal evacuation...

'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

The creators of televisions Game of Thrones are to adapt a best selling Chinese science-fiction book trilogy for a Netflix series. Netflix said on Tuesday that the English-language adaptation will cover all three of the award-winning Chines...

Farmer found dead in UP

The body of a 55-year-old farmer, who was missing since Monday, was found in the fields in the Bhora Kalan area here on Tuesday, police said. Sukhpal was missing since Monday when he went to his irrigate his farm, they said.His body with in...

Barr sets restrictions on surveillance of candidates, aides

The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal office or their staff. The restrictions, announced by Attorney General William Barr in a pair of memo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020