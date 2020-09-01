Pranab Mukherjee worked relentlessly to strengthen the country: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and said he had worked relentlessly to strengthen the nation and his contributions will never be forgotten. In a condolence message, Shah also said that Mukherjee had mastered the art of keeping everyone together -- both while in the government as well as when in opposition.

Shah said it is a matter of sadness and shock that Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee is no longer in this world. "For decades, Pranab da had been working true to his name in the horizon of Indian polity. He worked relentlessly to strengthen the nation. His immense contributions will never be forgotten," the home minister said.

He said as a parliamentarian, Mukherjee's speeches have given the nation an enriching debate, a new direction and a different point of view. "Pranab da had mastered the art of keeping everyone together. When in government, he always worked with the opposition and while in opposition, he never shied away from playing the role of a constructive opposition.

"Whether he would frame the policy or strongly criticise its formulation, every occasion is testimony to Pranab Da's acumen," he said. Shah said during his long and distinguished career, Mukherjee left an indelible mark on many ministries including Finance, External Affairs, Defense and Commerce.

Having made such a long unblemished contribution to public life, without committing even a single mistake, is itself perhaps a great achievement of Mukherjee, he said. The home minister said by choosing the Congress party as his medium of service, he contributed invaluably to make Indian polity strong and take it in the right direction.

"I believe his contributions will be inspiring to all the youth aspiring for a political career," he said The home minister said when Mukherjee became the President, he left no stone unturned to uphold the dignity of the highest office of the land. Shah said opening the gates of Rashtrapati Bhavan to the common public is a no mean feat.

Mukherjee brought prestige and great respect to the country with his practical nature, scholarly insights, knowledge of history, diplomacy and international affairs, he said. "Today Pranab Da is not amongst us; this will be an irreparable loss to all the citizens of the country and those are who working in public life. "I believe, all aspiring politicians should minutely study Pranab Da's life to learn how one can contribute to nation-building by remaining non-controversial. May God give peace to his soul, and his family the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said. Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital here at the age of 84. He was cremated on Tuesday with full State honours.