JNU to accept admission forms for MBA, MPhil and PhD under JRF till Sept 21

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday announced the deadline for the submission of the application of MBA, MPhil and PhD under Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Category till September 21.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:05 IST
Representative Image

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday announced the deadline for the submission of the application of MBA, MPhil and PhD under Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Category till September 21. "JNU announces the application registration for admissions to the following programs for the Academic Year 2020-21: MBA, MPhil & PhD under JRF Category and the Diploma of Proficiency. The deadline for application submission is September 21, 2020," read a press release from JNU.

The release further added that for MBA program, the online submission of application form would be up to 11.50 pm, September 21 while the correction of particulars of online forms on the website would be till September 23 to 25. The declaration of candidates invited for group discussions and personal interview would be on October 9, (tentative) while the group discussions and personal interviews would be held on October 12 till October 22 (tentative).

The publication of First Merit Lists for Admissions would be done on October 29. The Schedule for Admission to M.Phil. and PhD Program under the JRF category and Diploma of Proficiency for the Academic Year 2020-21 is as follows where the submission of Application Form would be up to 11.50 pm while the correction of particulars of online forms on the website would be till September 23 to 25.

