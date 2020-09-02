Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deal to reduce recent Gaza tensions will aid fight against COVID-19

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolay Mladenov, welcomed the truce between Hamas and Israel, announced on Monday, which aims to end weeks of cross-border bombardment. 

UN News | Updated: 02-09-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 08:39 IST
Deal to reduce recent Gaza tensions will aid fight against COVID-19
“Gaza has been reduced to a humanitarian whisper”, said Michael Lynk, UN Special Rapporteur for the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory. Image Credit: Flickr

The top UN official in the Middle East has hailed an agreement to reduce the latest tensions in and around Gaza amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolay Mladenov, welcomed the truce between Hamas and Israel, announced on Monday, which aims to end weeks of cross-border bombardment.

"Ending the launching of incendiary devices and projectiles, restoring electricity will allow #UN to focus on dealing with the #COVID19 crisis. All parties should return to the calm understandings", he wrote in a tweet posted on Tuesday.

'On permanent lockdown'

While also welcoming the agreement, an independent UN human rights expert has expressed deep concern over the recent rise in armed violence in Gaza, home to two million Palestinians.

"Gaza has been reduced to a humanitarian whisper", said Michael Lynk, UN Special Rapporteur for the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory.

"Behind the current hostilities – the launching of rockets and incendiary balloons by Palestinian armed groups and the disproportionate use of targeted missile strikes by Israel – is the long-term impoverishment of Gaza by Israel's 13-year-old comprehensive blockade."

Mr Lynk outlined some of the issues resulting from the prolonged situation, such as a collapsing healthcare system, high unemployment, and inadequate and unreliable power supplies.

"Gaza is on the verge of becoming unliveable", he said. "There is no comparable situation in the world where a substantial population has endured such a permanent lockdown, largely unable to travel or trade, and controlled by an occupying power in breach of its solemn international human rights and humanitarian obligations. Our international standards of dignity and morality do not allow such experiments in human despair."

Not ready to face a pandemic

Meanwhile, community transmission of COVID-19 is an emerging concern.

"Perversely, Gaza's misfortune to be a blockaded territory has meant that, until now, the global pandemic has not entered the territory in any numbers," he said.

The rights expert warned, however, that the consequences are likely to be "very serious", should the disease take root.

"While the international community has been providing the medical supplies to deal with the pandemic, Gaza lacks the health care infrastructure – particularly regarding hospital capacity and the number of health professionals, testing kits and respiratory equipment – to manage a widespread outbreak," he said.

End the blockade For Mr Lynk, the deal between Israel and Hamas "has to be the first step towards the full realization of human rights in Gaza, and not another temporary step waiting for the next round of hostilities."

What is required is an end to the blockade, he said, and "not temporary band-aids", as well as the tools that will lead to economic development and Palestinian self-determination.

He cautioned that true peace, and badly needed reconstruction of Gaza, will only come with full respect of the fundamental rights of the people who live there.

About UN Special Rapporteurs UN Special Rapporteurs and independent experts monitor specific country human rights situations or themes.

They are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council and are not UN staff, nor are they paid by the Organization.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senator Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate Democratic primary

U.S. Senator Ed Markey on Tuesday defeated Representative Joe Kennedy III in the Massachusetts Democratic primary, positioning himself to win another six-year term on Nov. 3 and a platform for a progressive agenda in 2021. With his unsucces...

Residential building collapses in Palghar; no casualty

A four-story residential building collapsed in the Nallasopara area of Palghar district in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said. There was no casualty, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporations chief fire officer Dileep Palav ...

LG brings GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU support to its 8K OLED TVs

LG Electronics 8K OLED TVs, one of the most advanced gaming TVs in the world have added support for the newly-launched Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU, the company announced on Wednesday.To recap, the GeForce RTX 30 Series comprising the G...

Flyers stave off elimination with OT goal against Islanders

Scott Laughton scored 1220 into overtime Tuesday night as the Philadelphia Flyers staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinals by edging the New York Islanders 4-3 in Game 5 at Toronto. Laughton redirected a slap shot by Ivan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020