Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work for Connaught Place smog tower begins, will be ready in 10 months: DPCC officials '

The work to install a smog tower at Connaught Place in central Delhi has started and it will be ready in 10 months, officials said on Wednesday. The Supreme Court had in January directed the Delhi government to construct a smog tower in Connaught Place within three months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:14 IST
Work for Connaught Place smog tower begins, will be ready in 10 months: DPCC officials '

The work to install a smog tower at Connaught Place in central Delhi has started and it will be ready in 10 months, officials said on Wednesday. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed for the smog tower with Tata Projects Limited. Land has been prepared and soil testing and feasibility survey has been completed, an official of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee said.  "The work has started. We expect to complete the construction in 10 months," he said.

The smog tower will be 20-meters high and is expected to cost Rs 19 crore.  The Supreme Court had in January directed the Delhi government to construct a smog tower in Connaught Place within three months. It had also directed the central government to install another such structure to reduce pollution in Anand Vihar in the same span of time. The apex court had last month hit out at the Centre and Delhi government for missing the deadline of April 13 for completing the construction of two smog towers in the city.  Experts have questioned the effectiveness of smog towers, calling them a "waste of money". PTI GVS   RDM RDM

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spike of 836 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which took the states COVID-19 tally to 21,234, while 11 more people died of the disease. The death toll due to the disease has risen to 291 in Uttarak...

Oppo F17 Pro arrives with six cameras, sAMOLED display; pre-order begins today

Sporting an ultra-sleek body of 7.48mm, the Oppo F17 Pro has finally arrived as Oppo F-Series slimmest phone yet. The phone was launch alongside the Oppo F17 and both are available for pre-order in India.The Oppo F17 Pro comes in Magic Blue...

Inter-state gang selling used hand gloves busted, five held

Five members of an inter-state gang involved in the sale of used hand gloves sourced from several hospitals in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been arrested from different places, including Delhi, a top police official from N...

France's Macron stresses support for Iraqi sovereignty in Baghdad visit

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced support on Wednesday for a sovereign Iraq and said its main challenges are Islamic State militants and foreign interference in its affairs.France also backs Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimis efforts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020