Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN atomic watchdog: N Korea still enriching uranium

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:09 IST
UN atomic watchdog: N Korea still enriching uranium
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

There are no signs that North Korea has been reprocessing fuel from its main nuclear reactor into plutonium over the past year, but Pyongyang appears to still be enriching uranium, which could potentially be used in a nuclear weapon, the U.N.'s atomic watchdog said Wednesday. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not had inspectors in North Korea since they were expelled in 2009, but said in a report dated Sept. 1 that it continues to prepare them to return, should leader Kim Jong Un decide to re-admit them.

Meanwhile, it said it has intensified its open source information collection and expanded its collection and analysis of satellite imagery to monitor the country's nuclear program. Still, it said, without inspectors to carry out verification, the IAEA's knowledge of North Korea's nuclear program "is limited and, as further nuclear activities take place in the country, this knowledge is declining." It is known that North Korea has facilities to produce both plutonium and highly enriched uranium, two key ingredients to manufacture bombs, at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex north of the capital, Pyongyang.

The IAEA said in the report, covering the period since its last assessment in August 2019, that it has not detected any operation of the plant that provides the steam necessary for the reprocessing of spent fuel rods, "therefore it is almost certain that no reprocessing activity took place and that the plutonium produced... during the most recent operational cycle has not been separated." At the same time, the agency said that its observations of cooling units at the Yongbyon nuclear fuel rod fabrication plant and vehicular movements there "were consistent with the production of enriched uranium at the reported centrifuge enrichment facility." North Korea's "nuclear activities remain a cause for serious concern," the agency said.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly Guinea president confirms 3rd term bid, vows to represent young people

Guineas octogenarian President Alpha Conde said on Wednesday he would be the candidate of young people and women in Octobers election, confirming his partys announcement that he would seek a third term. Condes candidacy has drawn fierce cri...

Polish deputy foreign minister says Navalny situation very worrying -PAP

The situation surrounding Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is very worrying and there should be an international investigation, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told state-run news agency PAP on Wednesday.Navalny, ...

Mexico's 'austere' 2021 budget to include refinery spending, no new taxes

Mexicos government said on Wednesday that it will pursue an austere 2021 budget that will focus spending on health, social programs and priority public infrastructure projects, including refineries and oil production, and will not raise tax...

Three held from K'taka for export of rice to African countries

Three persons were arrested from Karnataka on Wednesday in connection with the alleged export of rice, which is meant for the poor under the public distribution system PDS, to African countries, police said. Talking to reporters in the even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020