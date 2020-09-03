Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boy, taking selfie, killed after being hit by running train

A class 9 student was killed after he was hit by a running goods train while taking a selfie video in Malda district of West Bengal, police said on Wednesday. Mondal's friend had a narrow escape, police said. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the boy, a resident of Kaji village, had come to a relative's place.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 03-09-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 00:59 IST
Boy, taking selfie, killed after being hit by running train

A class 9 student was killed after he was hit by a running goods train while taking a selfie video in Malda district of West Bengal, police said on Wednesday. Manoj Mondal, who was accompanied by a friend, was taking the selfie video on a railway track at Madhughat locality in Englishbazar area.

When he was taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said. Mondal's friend had a narrow escape, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the boy, a resident of Kaji village, had come to a relative's place. An investigation has started into the matter.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkahnd HC rejects bail plea of man accused of duping Punjab CM's wife

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of duping Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singhs wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur in a cyber fraud last year. The Congress MP was duped of Rs 23 lakhAfter Heari...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Russia for SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday arrived here on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on further boosting b...

Spain: Judge strips late dictator's heirs of summer retreat

A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered the heirs of Gen. Francisco Franco to hand over to the state a 19th-century palace used by the late dictator as a summer retreat. The Spanish government had filed a lawsuit against the dictators descenda...

'Roads better during Left Front rule': Local TMC leader stuns party strongman

Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, known for his strongman image in dealing with any kind of opposition, was in for a shock on Wednesday when a booth president of his party told him during a meeting that the cond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020