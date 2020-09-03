Boy, taking selfie, killed after being hit by running train
A class 9 student was killed after he was hit by a running goods train while taking a selfie video in Malda district of West Bengal, police said on Wednesday. Mondal's friend had a narrow escape, police said. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the boy, a resident of Kaji village, had come to a relative's place.PTI | Malda | Updated: 03-09-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 00:59 IST
A class 9 student was killed after he was hit by a running goods train while taking a selfie video in Malda district of West Bengal, police said on Wednesday. Manoj Mondal, who was accompanied by a friend, was taking the selfie video on a railway track at Madhughat locality in Englishbazar area.
When he was taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said. Mondal's friend had a narrow escape, police said.
The incident occurred on Tuesday when the boy, a resident of Kaji village, had come to a relative's place. An investigation has started into the matter.
