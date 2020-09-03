Rajasthan receives light to moderate rain

Light to moderate rain occurred in parts of Rajasthan in past 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday. In the east part of the state, Dungla of Chittorgarh and Aklera of Jhalawar recorded 5 cm rainfall each, followed by Kotdi and Sehda of Bhilwara, Bhainsrodgarh of Chittorgarh and Aarad of Ajmer district 3 cm each. Some other places recorded rainfall between 1 cm and 4 cm.

Sojat of Pali and Raniwada of Jalore in western Rajasthan recorded 2 cm rainfall each during the period, the Met department said. On Thursday, Kota received 85.6 mm rainfall, followed by 45.4 mm in Dabok, 35 mm in Bhilwara, 22.6 in Ajmer, 22.1 mm in Jaipur, 15 mm in Chittorgarh, 14.6 in Churu and 14.1 mm in Jodhpur. The maximum temperatures at most places in the state settled between 28.6 degrees Celsius and 37.5 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated places of Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk in east Rajasthan and also in isolated areas of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Churu and Nagaur district in next 24 hours.