Man bludgeons wife to death in front of children: Police

A construction worker was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death in front of their two children after an argument, police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:30 IST
A construction worker was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death in front of their two children after an argument, police said. The man (33) repeatedly hit his wife Bijli (30) on her head with a metal tool used to break bricks at their rented accommodation in Dadha village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Kasna police station, a senior police official said.

"An alert regarding the incident was received at the local Kasna police station around 1.30 pm from the police control room. When a police team reached the spot, the woman's body was found lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her head," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said. "The couple's son (3) and daughter (1) were also in the house. The husband was immediately arrested and he has confessed to killing his wife in rage after a heated argument between them over domestic issues," Pandey said.

The accused has been identified as Akhilesh, a native of Kayamganj in Farukkhabad district of UP. He worked as a painter and construction worker in Greater Noida, according to the police. Akhilesh was married to Bijli for over five years but the couple would often fight and argue over domestic issues and their children, the police said.

An FIR was lodged at the Kasna police station and further legal proceedings were being carried out, they added..

