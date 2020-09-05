Rajnath told Chinese counterpart at Moscow talks China's attempts to alter status quo in Ladakh violation of bilateral agreements: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 12:52 IST
Rajnath told Chinese counterpart at Moscow talks China's attempts to alter status quo in Ladakh violation of bilateral agreements: Officials.
ALSO READ
Rajnath reviews security scenario in eastern Ladakh at high-level meeting
Rajnath reviews security scenario in eastern Ladakh at high-level meeting
DRDO meets with Rajnath Singh to apprise about 108 systems and subsystems
Rajnath reviews progress of defence corridor in UP asks to complete work in time
DRDO hands over list of 108 systems for Make in India in Defence to Rajnath Singh