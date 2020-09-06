Left Menu
First export consignment vessel reaches Tripura from Bangladesh through inland waterways

The first export consignment vessel from Bangladesh reached the Sonamura river port in Tripura through inland waterways on Saturday.

ANI | Sonamura (Tripura) | Updated: 06-09-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 10:17 IST
First-ever export consignment vessel on Daukandi - Sonamura Inland Waterway. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The first export consignment vessel from Bangladesh reached the Sonamura river port in Tripura through inland waterways on Saturday. Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb told reporters, "Waterways transport will reduce the cost of business by 20-25 per cent. This will attract investment and business in the state."

"The inland waterway will also help other northeastern states in transporting goods," Deb said.The vessel that carried cement from Daukandi in Bangladesh left for the Sonamura port of Tripura on September 3 travelling along the Meghna-Gomti river route The Daukandi (Bangladesh) - Sonamura (Tripura) Inland Waterway Protocol route was operationalised on September 3 marking a milestone in India-Bangladesh relations.

The Protocol for Inland Water Trade & Transit (PIWTT) was signed between India and Bangladesh in 1972 to provide inland waterways connectivity between the two countries, particularly with the North Eastern Region of India and also to enhance bilateral trade. In the last year, approximately 3.5 MMT of cargo was transported between India and Bangladesh on the protocol routes. The scope of PIWTT has been further expanded by the signing of the second addendum to PIWTT on May 20, 2020, with the inclusion of additional routes and ports of calls.

The inclusion of Sonamura - Daudkhandi stretch of the Gumti river (93 km) as a new route in the Protocol will improve the connectivity of Tripura and the adjoining States with Indian and Bangladesh's economic centers and will help the hinterland of both the countries. (ANI)

