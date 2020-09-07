Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling and Wilson Solar bags orders worth Rs 1,600 cr in Australia

Engineering firm Sterling and Wilson Solar on Sunday announced that it has bagged orders worth AUD 300 million (Rs 1,600 crore) for two large solar projects in Australia. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd has signed (along with its branch and Australian subsidiary) orders worth AUD 300 million in Australia, a company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 00:44 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar bags orders worth Rs 1,600 cr in Australia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Engineering firm Sterling and Wilson Solar on Sunday announced that it has bagged orders worth AUD 300 million (Rs 1,600 crore) for two large solar projects in Australia. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd has signed (along with its branch and Australian subsidiary) orders worth AUD 300 million in Australia, a company statement said. According to the statement, the company has bagged two large scale solar projects in the country and they will have an installed capacity of over 300 MW. The new projects have been secured from global independent power producer (IPP), the work for which is expected to commence immediately. Sterling and Wilson Solar, one of the leading solar EPC and O&M engineering procurement and construction as well as operations and maintenance players in the world, already has three projects of over 800 MW under construction in the region

Bikesh Ogra, Director and Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar said in the statement, "We are delighted to have won two major solar projects in Australia. Our total order book in Australia now stands at about AUD 1.2 Billion (Rs 6,350 crore) with five projects and a portfolio of more than 1.1 GW, making us the largest home-grown solar EPC player in the region." "With the continent's regulatory environment becoming more conducive towards renewable energy and the prevalence of high electricity tariff, the commercial viability of solar projects is improving. Our vision for the market is to maintain our leadership position in the EPC segment and contribute to the country's mission of clean energy," Ogra said

Sterling and Wilson Solar has been executing projects globally and has to its credit more than 10.6 GW of solar power projects commissioned and under various stages of construction in various geographies. This portfolio includes a 1,177 MW Solar PV plant in Abu Dhabi, which is the world's largest single-site solar plant. The company also manages a portfolio of 7.4 GW of O&M projects globally, it added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan says East Med is test of EU's sincerity

President Tayyip Erdogan told European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday the EUs stance towards the East Mediterranean would be a test of its sincerity, calling on it to take an impartial stance in Turkeys row with Greece.NATO alli...

Tennis-Putintseva into quarter-finals after beating Martic

Kazakhstans Yulia Putintseva reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 2-6 6-4 victory over eighth seed Petra Martic in a see-saw encounter at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.Putintseva surged into a 5-0 lead in 19 minutes on her way to ta...

Giants release WR Coleman

The New York Giants cut receiver Corey Coleman on Sunday, parting ways with a former first-round still draft pick looking for a long-term home. Coleman survived Saturdays cuts and had been expected to stick with the team as the fourth recei...

Soccer-Ansu Fati becomes Spain's youngest goalscorer with strike v Ukraine

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 17, became his countrys youngest ever goalscorer by netting against Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday. Fati, who turns 18 on Oct. 31, hit his first goal for his country to make it 3-0 in the 32nd minute w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020