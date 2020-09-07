Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers hold state-wide protest against farm ordinances

Farmers in Punjab on Monday held state-wide protests against the three farm ordinances promulgated by the BJP-led Centre. They also threatened to intensify their agitation in support of their demands. Notably, the Congress led dispensation in Punjab was also against these farm ordinances.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:16 IST
Farmers hold state-wide protest against farm ordinances

Farmers in Punjab on Monday held state-wide protests against the three farm ordinances promulgated by the BJP-led Centre. On the call given by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab farmers, including women, took part in protests against the ordinances describing it as “anti-farmers.” They were demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) General Secretary Sukhdev Singh alleged that the Centre was bent on “destroying” the farming community with such “anti-farmers” decisions. They expressed the apprehension that after the implementation of these ordinances, the minimum support price and assured market systems would be dismantled and farmers would be at the “mercy” of big corporates.

Farmers also demanded fixation of MSP as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission report and reduction in fuel prices. They also threatened to intensify their agitation in support of their demands.

Notably, the Congress led dispensation in Punjab was also against these farm ordinances. On August 28, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution, rejecting these farm ordinances.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said these are not only against the interest of farmers and landless workers and time-tested agriculture marketing system established in the state, but are also against the Constitution of India..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cowboys place LB Lee, RT Collins on IR

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee and right tackle Lael Collins will begin the season on injured reserve, the team confirmed Monday. The veteran starters were removed from the 53-man roster, along with wide receiver Ventell Bryant, but all...

"Baahubali" fame actor Prabhas adopts reserve forest near Hyd

Baahubali star Prabhas on Monday adopted 1,650 acres of Khazipally Reserve Forest near here and handed over a cheque for Rs two crore to the officials concerned for its development. Prabhas, along with Environment Minister Allola Indra Kara...

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy, actress Samyuktha Hegde agree for truce

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and Kannada film actress Samyuktha Hegde on Monday appeared to have buried their hatchet with the latter accepting the formers apology over alleged assault and abuse, over which police have registered a case ag...

Enforcement Directorate arrests Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, in money laundering case: Officials.

Enforcement Directorate arrests Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, in money laundering case Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020